Adam S. Grossman Acquires 250,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 113,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

