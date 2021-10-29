11,619 Shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $23.51 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $947.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

