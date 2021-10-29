Fmr LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $955.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

