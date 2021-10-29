Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732,534 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $1,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $3,481,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $3,860,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of MYTE opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.14. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.