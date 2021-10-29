ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

