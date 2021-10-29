ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.43. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

