ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

RSI stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,014.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

