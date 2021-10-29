Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,443 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMI opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

