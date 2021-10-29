Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 220 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $57.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.