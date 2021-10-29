California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 85,929 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Navios Maritime worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 578.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

