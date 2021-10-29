City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

