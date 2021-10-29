Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,424 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

