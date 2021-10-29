California Public Employees Retirement System Has $232,000 Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,975,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 44,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average of $174.12. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $207.50. The company has a market cap of $655.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.97%. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

