Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLR opened at $48.95 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

