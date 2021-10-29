Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,736 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 263,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average is $133.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

