Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $147.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

