TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce $82.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.90 million and the highest is $84.20 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $83.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $332.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $357.20 million to $387.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

