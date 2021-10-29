Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells $421,048.68 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 46,371 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $421,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Uday Kompella sold 1,731 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $15,613.62.

On Monday, October 18th, Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $10.48 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

