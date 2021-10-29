NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00.

On Monday, August 30th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00.

NTAP opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of NetApp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

