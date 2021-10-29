Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTOC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $639,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,327,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.