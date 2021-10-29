Short Interest in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Increases By 120.4%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the September 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.75. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter valued at $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter valued at $8,300,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at $4,096,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 98,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

