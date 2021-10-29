Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRTEB stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.99. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

