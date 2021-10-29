Franklin Resources Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,931,000 after buying an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

INVH opened at $41.39 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.