Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,279 PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PetroChina by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

PTR stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

