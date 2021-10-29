Franklin Resources Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

