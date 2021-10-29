DA Davidson Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $123.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.