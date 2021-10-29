William Blair Downgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Market Perform

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. William Blair’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.