William Blair Downgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Market Perform

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. William Blair’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.
Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
