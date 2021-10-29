LPL Financial LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 268,147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $167,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

IIM opened at $16.04 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

