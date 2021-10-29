Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $162,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.