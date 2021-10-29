The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 217,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $8,661,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of GT opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

