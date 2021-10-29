Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $216.05

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 216.05 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 221.40 ($2.89), with a volume of 49290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.95).

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wickes Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.09) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.05. The firm has a market cap of £539.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

About Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.