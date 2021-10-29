Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.45

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 44428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $825,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $413,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

