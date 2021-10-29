Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Given Hold Rating at BTIG Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $15.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chimera Investment by 205.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after buying an additional 2,355,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $15,295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,781,000 after buying an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
