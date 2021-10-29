Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Given Hold Rating at BTIG Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chimera Investment by 205.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after buying an additional 2,355,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $15,295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,781,000 after buying an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.