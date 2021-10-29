Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €146.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €146.00 ($171.76) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Safran in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.17 ($149.61).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €114.08 ($134.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €108.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.77. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

