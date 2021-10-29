Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.78

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.78 and last traded at $122.74, with a volume of 28905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.