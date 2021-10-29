ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORGO stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

