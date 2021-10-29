Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 76,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,943 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Astronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 343,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Astronics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

