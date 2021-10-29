Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ooma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

OOMA opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a P/E ratio of -200.91 and a beta of 0.42. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

