14,417 Shares in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,632,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $167,499,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

VWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

Shares of VWE opened at 10.06 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.