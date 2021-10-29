$0.64 EPS Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

