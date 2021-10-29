Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 173.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 436,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 85.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

