Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.54. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.