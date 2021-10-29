Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Q2 reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29. Q2 has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Q2 by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in Q2 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Q2 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

