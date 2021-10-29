Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

OTCMKTS RGEDF opened at $27.84 on Friday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

Richter Gedeon VegyÃ©szeti GyÃ¡r NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

