Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.
OTCMKTS RGEDF opened at $27.84 on Friday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.
About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
