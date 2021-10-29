Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) to Buy

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMST. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

