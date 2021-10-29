Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 2,060.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KWAC opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Kingswood Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the second quarter worth $228,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the first quarter worth $497,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 164.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 197,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 122,865 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

