Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 2,380.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of KLBAY stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Klabin has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Klabin in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

