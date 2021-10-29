bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

