Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.28% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ODC opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

