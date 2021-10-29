Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,283 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

